The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Waverley man awaiting sentencing for lewd act in Queenstown

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated August 18 2023 - 9:03am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man is yet to find out if he will be recorded on the state's sex offenders registry. File picture
A man is yet to find out if he will be recorded on the state's sex offenders registry. File picture

A Waverley man has been left waiting to find out whether or not he will be listed on the state's sex offenders registry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.