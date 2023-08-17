A Waverley man has been left waiting to find out whether or not he will be listed on the state's sex offenders registry.
Maximillian Archer, 20, appeared at Launceston Magistrates Court on multiple charges including one count of prohibited behaviour on August 17.
After pleading not guilty on an earlier occasion, Archer revised his plea to guilty.
Police prosecutor Jules Ercole told the court that about 10.15am on September 10, 2021 a woman walking on Driffield Street at Queenstown heard "a male whistle and yell out 'hey!',".
Mr Ercole said the woman saw Archer standing naked in the front garden of a property holding his flaccid penis, which he began stroking.
The gate to the property was open, and the pair were separated by a distance of about eight metres at the time.
Mr Ercole said the woman felt "offended and threatened" by Archer's behaviour and reported the incident to local police.
The court heard Archer later told police he was cleaning his home completely naked while his partner was at work and had gone outside to dispose of rubbish.
At the time he said he did not see the woman, and that he touched his penis as it was "itchy after using the toilet".
Defence counsel Thomas Hallett said Archer had been diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome at a young age and "was not receiving much support" for the condition.
Mr Hallett also said the incident, which happened when Archer was 18-years-old, was "isolated" and not typical behaviour.
Magistrate Sharon Cure held off on sentencing the man, as she was required by legislation to decide whether to list Archer on the Community Protection Offender Register.
Mrs Cure said Archer did not have a history of "aberrant or offensive behaviour" and she did not wish to record his name on the register as it would be "diabolical" at such a young age.
However, the magistrate said she had a duty to be entirely sure he would not offend again.
"I'm still not clear on what really took place," Mrs Cure said.
"I have to be satisfied this was an aberration ... he is presenting as somebody who is quite ashamed of himself. It is humiliating to come to court over something like this.
"I need to explore why this happened, and he needs to show understanding it cannot happen again. I want to be able to say he is not a risk."
Mrs Cure adjourned sentencing until November 15, pending a psychologist's report.
