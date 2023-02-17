The 2023 Mona Foma Arts and Music Festival was kicked off on Friday at the Old Tafe Building.
Mona Foma artistic director Brian Ritchie said "the opportunity to work here at the Tafe has expanded our horizons considerably".
"We've had a massive team working here for two weeks, setting up installations, video art, painting the building, setting up stages around the quadrangle, so that we can do performances and all of this is coming together to open up Friday night," he said.
"Since it's a tafe, we took advantage of all the school rooms to create a special art project called Fantastic Futures, which was one of the slogans of the tafe."
Classrooms have been used for the video art installations and other performances.
One classroom is open for an interactive art installation called Anthem Anthem Revolution, where people can play table tennis against a machine to hear a a new national anthem, created by children in the community with help by pakana hip-hop artist DENNI, composer Thomas Rimes, multidisciplinary artist Dylan Sheridan and the TSO.
Mona Foma senior curator Emma Pike said a lot of the work was inspired by the building.
"We started with the site and then we worked back backwards from there," she said. "We developed a concept that worked with this kind of space. One that's been bringing people together and been about nurturing, education and community."
City of Launceston mayor Danny Gibson said Launceston was "cementing" itself as an arts and music hotspot.
"We look forward to this celebration of interstate International and importantly, local talent," he said. "We know that the economic and social returns that come from an event such as this are incredible for our city."
Thousands of people are expected to visit parts of the Mona Foma Festival in Launceston over Friday, Saturday and Sunday with around 30 per cent being interstate visitors.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
