The Environment Protection Authority is investigating a Rocherlea metal recycling business which it says is operating outside its permit.
Recycal Pty Ltd has built up a large stockpile of recycled metal at its 256 George Town Rd site and was ordered to begin a stockpile reduction plan in January this year.
"The EPA can advise that Recycal is not operating within its permit, Recycal's activities are currently subject to an investigation and action in the Tasmanian Civil Administration Tribunal (TASCAT)," a spokesperson said.
"Therefore, the EPA is unable to provide further comment at this stage."
The EPA's Environmental Guidelines for Stockpiling Waste say that stockpiles should not exceed 3-5 metres in height.
"Stockpiles should be lower than surrounding structures and fences when within 5 metres," the guidelines say.
"Stockpiles should not have an excessive slope gradient ...and recede on a slope no greater than 45 degrees to minimise the risk of collapse.
"Stockpiling should not be speculative ..and demonstrate the existence of a market."
Recycal was approved to operate a waste depot on about 5.4 hectares of land by the City of Launceston council in 2019.
In 2021 Recycal sought an increase in its permit conditions which would allow a "maximum height of stored materials/items where they can be seen from any public road or place is 4.0m".
The maximum volume was increased to 30,000 tonnes.
However, in January 2023 Recycal was served an environment protection notice which ordered it to embark on a stockpile reduction plan as part of a new environment management plan. It required detailing:
In an appeal by Recycal to TASCAT evidence was given by the EPA that the estimated volume of scrap metal was 80,712.63 tonnes. Recycal contested the figure saying depending on density the volume was under 30,000 tonnes.
Last week Recycal and the EPA were involved in a hearing in TASCAT in relation to the company's dumping of a toxic waste called shredder floc at Glebe Farm in Boland Street in Launceston.
Shredder floc is a by-product of processing scrap metal using a shredder to separate and sort metals from non metal material.
It can contain non-ferrous metals, plastics, foam and rubber.
Recycal has appealed the EPA's order that shredder floc, which may contain cadmium, lead and polychlorinated biphenyl which are ecotoxic, be transported to a specialist toxic was disposal facility at Copping south east of Hobart.
It is estimated that it would cost $200,000 to remove seventeen piles of shredder floc from Glebe Farm.
TASCAT deputy president Richard Grueber listed the case for a hearing on August 21-22.
The environmental management plan was also required to address site water management, controlled waste, noise emissions, atmospheric effects and decommissioning and rehabilitation.
EPA also served the company with a notice in February 2023 in relation to a fire in a 900 tonne stockpile of waste at its facilities at Bridgewater.
The stockpile contained car bodies, decommissioned petroleum storage tanks, steel reinforcing mesh, painted metal, whitegoods and building demolition wastes.
"The process to screen incoming waste for hazardous material is not effective as the likely cause of the fire was identified as the accidental ignition of fuel contained in a vehicle accepted and placed on the waste stockpile," EPA said.
"Waste has accumulated on the land to a level greater than described in the permit primarily in the waste stockpile increasing the risk of fire."
EPA says the stockpiles of material must not exceed a footprint of 10 m by 10m and must not exceed more than four metres in height.
Recycal has appealed to TASCAT about the notice saying the stockpile was not 900 tonnes and the fire did not cause environmental harm.
A company which contravenes an environment protection notice is liable to a fine of up to $181,000 if convicted.
Recycal says it has invested $30 million in the Rocherlea facility since China announced it would no longer accept global waste for recycling in 2017.
In 2021 Recycal said it's metal recycling operations had been impacted by global changes: firstly by a need for a short term increase in stockpile of material and secondly by a need to upgrade facilities.
