The disused Charles Street petrol station could soon make way for eateries, offices and a yoga studio as part of a new three-storey development.
But it's not the only ex-servo in Launceston that developers have their eye on.
A handful of others either have been or are being converted to cafes, restaurants or car washes.
Blake Shepherd, of Shepherd and Heap, said petrol stations' larger land plots often made them attractive development sites.
"We really have a shortage of that type of stock in Launceston," Mr Shepherd said.
"When you look up and down the main arterials - and it's crept up on us here - there's a shortage of larger fronted or even corner parcels that can be developed for fast food rollout and those types of operations."
The long-serving Prospect servo was put on the market in 2020 and is in line to become Launceston's fourth McDonalds restaurant.
Site owner Jim Lowish has agreed on a conditional sale contract with McDonald's franchisee Steven Nicholas, however, new golden arches are on hold while contamination investigations continue.
A development application for the new restaurant has been lodged with Meander Valley Council.
Situated on a busy road opposite Bunnings North Launceston, the Goderich Street service station has been out of action for five-plus years.
The site is still owned by Caltex, but appears to be undergoing lengthy remediation works and is yet to hit the market.
Caffeine is the only fuel that's been sold at this site since the turn of the century.
Situated above the Riverside Golf Club, the former servo sat empty for 18 years before Flick the Bean began selling takeaway coffee from a shipping container in 2017.
Guerilla Coffee has since taken over at the West Tamar Highway site.
The property at 17-19 Abbott Street housed a BP for 40 years before closing in late 2011.
Launceston developer Kristi Seymour, who is also behind the proposed Charles Street development, undertook a $2 million project in 2012 to establish what is now the Maple Cafe precinct.
A sign outside the complex - The Pump House - pays tribute to the site's roots.
A Caltex in the early 2010s, the site at 218 Westbury Road briefly operated as a mechanic before the buildings were demolished and replaced with a car wash in 2016.
But it appears Prospect Vale's main road still needs a servo.
BP has plans to build fuel pumps and a convenience store directly across the road in an overflow carpark near Olde Tudor Hotel.
The former Caltex Kings Meadows site sold in late 2021 for a price understood to be around $1.7 million.
The Hobart Road site neighbours Shiploads and the station building and associated infrastructure have since been demolished.
Woolworths continues to run a petrol station directly across the road.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
