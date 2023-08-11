The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Launceston's decommissioned petrol stations being put to good use

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
August 12 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Several Launceston petrol stations have been repurposed in recent years. Pictures by Craig George, supplied, file
Several Launceston petrol stations have been repurposed in recent years. Pictures by Craig George, supplied, file

The disused Charles Street petrol station could soon make way for eateries, offices and a yoga studio as part of a new three-storey development.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.