The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Environment Protection Authority seeking further report on Prospect site

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
July 21 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The proposed McDonald's site at 345-347 Westbury Rd Prospect Vale
The proposed McDonald's site at 345-347 Westbury Rd Prospect Vale

The proposed site for a McDonald's restaurant in Prospect Vale has high levels of petroleum contamination in the groundwater, a report to Environment Protection Authority has found.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.