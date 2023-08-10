A razed petrol station opposite Launceston's Princes Square could be transformed into a swish three-storey multi-use development as soon as December 2024.
Launceston developer Kristi Seymour will lodge a DA with City of Launceston in the next few days to redevelop the former Charles Street Caltex site.
A landscaped indoor-outdoor courtyard will form the centrepiece of the project, which will take in 11 ground floor tenancies.
An existing Launceston cafe plans to operate a cafe/ restaurant in the major corner tenancy, while other eateries and local retailers have expressed interest in ground floor sites.
The second and third level will combine professional rooms, office space, and a pilates/yoga studio.
Ms Seymour has a vision of operating a rooftop function centre in the summer months.
'I'm absolutely thrilled to bits with how it's come together," she said.
"In a perfect world I'd love construction to start at the end of the year. It'd be wonderful if we could have it completed by November or December 2024."
Ms Seymour has history converting decommissioned service stations into commercial developments.
In 2012 she turned the East Launceston's Abbott Street BP into the Maple Cafe precinct, which has remained busy ever since.
The Charles Street project has a similar footprint, but its 2400 square metres of floor space presents a much larger development.
Ms Seymour said she was particularly looking forward to seeing the development's centre courtyard come to life.
"I'm looking to create a space that's really usable throughout the year in our climate - hence the design around the internal courtyard," Ms Seymour said.
"There's lots of outdoor eating that's still under awnings and in a sheltered environment [with] outdoor heaters so the space can be activated throughout the year.
"There will be [tenancies] available, but we've already had a high level of interest from people looking for newer spaces in a brand new building with great energy ratings."
The Charles Street Caltex closed to customers in late 2020, hit the market in 2022, and attracted huge interest before selling for $2.8 million.
Citygoers will have noticed the shop building being demolished in recent weeks, paving the way for a new development.
The build, which was designed by S Group's Josh Upston, has not yet been costed.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
