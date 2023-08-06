With the number of rough sleepers continuously rising and Homelessness Week 2023 starting on August 7, here is what the council is doing to help those sleeping rough.
According to City of Launceston figures there has been a six-fold increase in the number of service requests relating to homelessness since 2021.
That year the council received 27 requests, in 2022 the annual total was 107, while so far in 2023 it has received 164.
There are about 150 "visible" homeless people according to the council, with countless others sleeping in cars or camping in public spaces from Kings Meadows to Lilydale.
Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood said council employees received calls on a "nearly daily basis" and although willing to help, the organisation was just one of several key players.
"The City of Launceston understands that it's not a frontline crisis department but is eager to play a role alongside existing service providers to do what we can to tackle this challenging and complex social issue," Cr Garwood said.
"It's important to recognise that homelessness isn't the umbrella issue, but the result of many issues and factors faced by our community.
"Homelessness is a multifaceted social issue which has many drivers, nearly all of which are outside the control of local councils."
Instead, Cr Garwood said the council works as a "facilitator" with organisations like Launceston City Mission, St Vincent de Paul Society, Anglicare Tasmania, CatholicCare Tasmania, the Salvation Army, Shekinah House, Homes Tasmania and Tasmania Police.
In the first instance the council will not move a homeless person on from where they are sleeping, instead doing so as a last resort.
This is in part due to the wide variety of circumstances that lead to somebody being homeless, including some people that are in full-time work yet are unable to find accommodation.
These can also include family and domestic violence, mental health issues, substance abuse issues or a sudden change in employment.
While not all homeless people should be "tarred with the same negative connotations" the mayor said those that do engage in antisocial behaviour, cause health and safety concerns or obstruct access to infrastructure will be moved on.
Cr Garwood said it came down to showing "dignity and respect".
"The City of Launceston's position is and remains that we will not move people on unless there is a clear need to do so," he said.
"Where this is a need for relocation, this process is undertaken with the support of local service providers who generally have established relationships, and are best placed to support a successful transition to alternative arrangements."
In a bid to further support those sleeping rough the council also provides serviced portable toilets and waste management services, and has also extended the opening hours of several public toilet facilities.
The council also says it is working with the YMCA at Kings Meadows to provide showers and laundry facilities.
Many of the service providers the council works with sit on the Homelessness Advisory Committee, which was founded in 2022 and seeks to refine responses as the issue evolves.
One of the committee's key achievements has been the production of Reach Out cards, which include maps and contact information for accommodation, health services and food providers and will be mass-produced soon.
The council is also a founding member of the Northern Community Action Group which coordinates on-the-ground responses across the region.
These will be bolstered in the coming years with the creation of a Homelessness Action Plan, which the mayor said would include a Launceston-specific database on the city's homeless population.
"The plan will provide a strategic basis for collaborative engagement with service providers and members of the homeless community," Cr Garwood said.
"Importantly, the plan also aims to gather a Launceston-specific dataset on homelessness which will be valuable to all service providers.
"Having a good overview of the scope and impacts of homelessness in Launceston is critical for advocacy and resource allocation."
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.