Eight months since first being elected to the City of Launceston council, Matthew Garwood is now officially serving as mayor.
Throughout the by-election campaign he faced criticism for his relative lack of experience in local government, however the new mayor said he had gained a wealth of experience since October 2022.
"Development of all councillors is steep," Cr Garwood said.
"Whether you're a first-term councillor, whether you're a first-term deputy, or whether you're a first-term mayor it is something that moves so quickly.
"You really have to ensure that you're ready to go."
Cr Garwood also noted experience came from many sources, and that he had been well-supported in his previous roles by councillors and council staff.
While on the campaign trail, all candidates were put to the pub test at a forum held at Boag's brewery and had to answer questions posed by the public.
This included a moment where, when asked about homelessness, Cr Garwood said it was "a choice" and that the council should be a 'facilitator' and not an 'operator'.
The new mayor clarified his answer, saying although homelessness was the result of decisions people made he did not intend for it to be taken as a value judgement.
"There are circumstances around homelessness being a choice," Cr Garwood said.
"People choose to leave situations and they become homeless.
"Whether they're fleeing domestic violence ... or whether they can't afford to pay rent or a mortgage they might have to leave. That is a choice. It's not necessarily a good choice."
Cr Garwood also maintained his position that the council should be a 'facilitator', as it prevented duplication of services and allowed parties to bring their relevant expertise but did not mean the council would be inactive.
He felt the council had potential to be an active facilitator in many aspects of community life, including continuing his predecessors' work to cement the region's identity as a cultural and culinary hotspot.
The new mayor said it all came down to community members being "heard" and not just listened to, including disenfranchised youth who he felt right at home dealing with personally.
"This council has such a diverse group of people from all walks of life," he said.
"I mean, you've got a mayor now that rides a Harley with gold teeth, a neck tattoo and a brand new baby.
"I've gone to church my whole life. I studied accounting, economics and legal studies at college. I don't think it gets much more versatile and inclusive than that."
His "brand new baby", Billie, was a high point of the past few months as Cr Garwood said he felt he could be a positive role model for men and fathers in the community.
Cr Garwood also said despite what it might seem, managing both sets of new responsibilities was easy and he had the benefit of "a whole city" to help raise his child rather than the stereotypical village.
There had been some bittersweet moments too, as Cr Garwood called time on his eight-year tenure at Chilli FM to contest an election "nobody wanted".
Cr Garwood said although he had several long-term plans, his first priority was setting the council back on an even keel after the election.
"The priority for me now is to take the focus off the councillors and to put it back onto the community to ensure that we have a united council," he said.
"Refocusing, resetting and just getting on with it is the most important first step."
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
