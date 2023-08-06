A project to upgrade one of Tasmania's most picturesque marine landscapes has been bolstered by nearly a million dollars of additional funding.
TasPorts has committed up to $900,000 towards an existing $3.6 million in funding for the Flinder's Island Safe Harbour project at Lady Baron Island.
The Safe Harbour is proposed to include a rock breakwater, boat ramp and floating pontoon jetty, floating marina berths, and temporary berthing for visitor vessels.
TasPorts Chief Executive Anthony Donald said the company was looking forward to working with the Flinders Island Council to deliver this project for the benefit of the community.
"This investment will support Flinders Council and the community to deliver its project," Mr Donald said.
"It provides TasPorts the ability to rationalise and improve infrastructure around the working port and public wharf, thus improving safety and visitor destination options for boat and yacht tourism."
Infrastructure Minister Michael Ferguson said the safe, all-weather recreational marine facility would put Flinders Island on the map as a cruising yacht destination.
"This development will not only greatly improve the amenity for the Island's boating community but will provide an economic shot in the arm during construction and attract even more visitors to beautiful Flinders Island," Mr Ferguson said.
Flinders Island major Rachel Summers said she was delighted that TasPorts and the Flinders Island Council had partnered to secure further funding.
"This additional funding will enhance the Safe Harbour Marine Facility amenities with increased benefit for our island community," Ms Summers said.
Work on the Safe Harbour Project will commence in late 2023 and be completed by March 2025.
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania.
