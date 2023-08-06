The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

TasPorts commits funding to Flinders Island Safe Harbour project

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
August 6 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lady Baron Island, the location of the proposed Safe Harbour. Supplied picture
Lady Baron Island, the location of the proposed Safe Harbour. Supplied picture

A project to upgrade one of Tasmania's most picturesque marine landscapes has been bolstered by nearly a million dollars of additional funding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.