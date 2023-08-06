Recreational fishing's economic potential in Tasmania is being held back by a lack of government funding, Labor has said.
Labor's primary industries spokeswoman Janie Finlay on Friday said the Inland Fisheries Service operational budget had been frozen over a number of years which meant field work could not be effectively carried out.
"There was even a period for six to seven years with no indexation and no meaningful staff increases for nearly a decade," she said.
With the trout season to start this weekend, Ms Finlay said a review of Inland Fisheries annual reports showed there were no plans to increase the service's capacity over the next four years.
"This is despite Tasmania being known around the world for our trout fishing and it being a major drawcard for visitors to the state," she said.
Primary Industries Minister Jo Palmer said the government provided substantial funding to the Inland Fisheries Service to realise outcomes that will support our inland fisheries into the future and encourage more people throw a line in.
"In addition to core funding for the service we are delivering funding for free licences for junior inland anglers and a wide range of projects to support and improve access for anglers across the fishery," she said.
A University of Tasmania report from earlier this year found expenditure on Tasmanian inland recreational fishing was estimated to be $81.7 million.
It found there was a further $77.1 million of non-market benefits generated from anglers.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
