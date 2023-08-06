The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Put more money into Tasmanian inland fisheries, Labor says

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated August 6 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angler Gary French and Labor Bass MHA Janie Finlay discuss the state's inland fisheries. Supplied picture
Angler Gary French and Labor Bass MHA Janie Finlay discuss the state's inland fisheries. Supplied picture

Recreational fishing's economic potential in Tasmania is being held back by a lack of government funding, Labor has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.