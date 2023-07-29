The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Very short film festival launches mentorship for Tasmanian filmmakers

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
July 29 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emerging Tassie filmmakers are being offered the opportunity for an ongoing mentorship. File picture
Emerging Tassie filmmakers are being offered the opportunity for an ongoing mentorship. File picture

A national film festival has announced the launch of a mentoring program for Tasmanians led by some of the industry's esteemed filmmakers and actors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.