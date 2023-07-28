Police are investigating an incident where a vehicle was stolen overnight on July 27 at Mowbray.
The owner of a blue Nissan x-trail was stationary on Invermay Road near Foch Street when it is alleged a man approached the vehicle, threatened the owner whilst in possession of a knife and a firearm and demanded the vehicle about 6.30pm.
The owner has exited the vehicle and the man has driven away with the vehicle along Invermay Road.
Police believe it was an isolated and targeted incident.
Police describe the suspect as having green eyes, 172cm tall, large build, with brown curly hair and an unkempt beard.
Police ask anyone who witnessed the blue Nissan x-trail or has any information in relation to the incident to contact Launceston CIB on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestopperstas.com.au
