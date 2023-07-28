The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston failed contesting Alan Charlton's unlawful meters claim

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated July 29 2023 - 10:47am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Businessman Alan Charlton disputed the legality of the City of Launceston's parking meters. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Businessman Alan Charlton disputed the legality of the City of Launceston's parking meters. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Northern Tasmanian businessman and thoroughbred owner Alan Charlton has claimed a court victory over the City of Launceston council disputing the legality of the city's parking meters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.