A Scottsdale man charged with the alleged murder of Shyanne-Lee Tatnell did not plead when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Christopher Mark Jordan, 36, of Buckneys Road, Scottsdale appeared with two security guards at midday.
Defence counsel Hannah Goss made an application that he reappear via video link on August 16 at 9.15 am.
Mr Jordan was charged with the April 30th murder of 14-year old Shyanne-Lee Trish Tatnell on Thursday after human remains were found at a bush block near Nabowla, about sixteen kilometres west of Scottsdale.
A crime scene was declared in Buckneys Rd on the periphery of Scottsdale on Thursday.
Magistrate Sharon Cure remanded Mr Jordan in custody to appear on August 16.
Shyanne-Lee Tatnell was last seen in Henry Street Launceston about 8.30pm on April 30.
Tasmania Police conducted a large search near Nabowla on Wednesday when the remains were found.
Since April 30 Tasmania Police extensively searched the North Esk River which runs through Launceston.
Ms Tatnell had recently left her home town of Burnie where her mother Bobbi-Lee Ketchell lived.
Northern District Police Commander Kate Chambers said her heartfelt condolences went out to Shyanne-Lee's family.
The commander said it was important the Tatnell family remained front of mind in what was a "traumatic time".
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
