The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Christopher Mark Jordan appears in court on Shyanne-Lee Tatnell murder charge

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated July 28 2023 - 2:54pm, first published 12:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police search a Scottsdale property of interest in the Shyanne-Lee Tatnell murder investigation. Picture Craig George.
Police search a Scottsdale property of interest in the Shyanne-Lee Tatnell murder investigation. Picture Craig George.

A Scottsdale man charged with the alleged murder of Shyanne-Lee Tatnell did not plead when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.