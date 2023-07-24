The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Cafe Next Door nominated for state award

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated July 25 2023 - 7:06am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brett and Vanessa Mitchell at their Kings Meadows business Cafe Next Door. Picture by Paul Scambler
Brett and Vanessa Mitchell at their Kings Meadows business Cafe Next Door. Picture by Paul Scambler

Vanessa and Brett Mitchell's Cafe Next Door has become a Kings Meadows institution for its goal of giving equal opportunity to people with additional needs - now it's been nominated for a state award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.