Vanessa and Brett Mitchell's Cafe Next Door has become a Kings Meadows institution for its goal of giving equal opportunity to people with additional needs - now it's been nominated for a state award.
Starting the business in 2016 when their son Brad, who has cerebral palsy, was consistently turned down for jobs, the family's small project has evolved into a life-changing teaching space.
This year, the cafe has been nominated as a finalist for the 2023 Tasmanian Community Achievement Awards for "outstanding efforts in advocating for diversity and inclusion within their community."
"We're very humbled and honoured to be considered for this award, but we don't do this for accolades or to make money," owner Vanessa Mitchell said.
"We want to just break even in our little space and give as many people a chance to have opportunities."
The cafe - a National Disability Insurance Scheme provider (NDIS) - offers formal hospitality training to people with disabilities on occupational health and safety, hygiene, cash handling, customer service and food preparation.
"We want real outcomes for our participants," Ms Mitchell said.
"They're starting to achieve that by getting certificates from the courses that are run here on site - which we have begun offering recently with hospitality courses and barista courses."
The award the cafe has been nominated for "honours those who champion diversity and inclusion, inspiring others to follow their lead."
Ms Mitchell said she had no idea that the cafe would become as big an operation as it has.
"When we started, we thought we'd be this little cafe tucked away here in the corner forever and a day," she said.
"But we've just expanded and expanded."
Across a six-day period, the cafe welcomes 21 participants with additional needs to undertake a workplace experience and be a part of the community.
"When we were younger, we didn't have places like this where people like our son could be a part of the wider world," Ms Mitchell said.
"I think that's probably the biggest change from six years ago: they're in the community now."
Winners for the Tasmanian Community Achievement Awards will be announced on Friday, October 13.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.