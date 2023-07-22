The Examiner
Remembering Lance Barnard - one of Launceston's finest politicians

By Nigel Burch
Updated July 22 2023 - 11:30am, first published 11:00am
Lance Barnard and Gough Whitlam before the 1969 election. They won next time, in 1972. The two formed a famous duumvirate, in which Barnard took an extraordinary 14 portfolios and Whitlam 13. Picture by National Archives
Gough Whitlam once said of Lance Barnard: "No Labor leader ever had a better deputy, or a better friend."

