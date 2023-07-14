The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Several Tasmanians receive the Kellion Victory Medal for life with diabetes

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated July 15 2023 - 8:31am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

To mark the end of national diabetes week, Diabetes Australia presented a number of medals to Tasmanians who had lived with type 1 or type 2 diabetes for 50 years or more on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.