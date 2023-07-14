To mark the end of national diabetes week, Diabetes Australia presented a number of medals to Tasmanians who had lived with type 1 or type 2 diabetes for 50 years or more on Friday.
The Kellion Victory Medal recognises the achievement of living a fulfilling life with diabetes, and among those was Kathleen Wordsworth of Beaconsfield, who received the 70 year award.
Ms Wordsworth said it felt wonderful to be recognised.
"I was diagnosed when I was 15 and I've lived with diabetes for 72 years now," Ms Wordsworth said.
"I'm part-way up to my 80th year now, only eight years to go."
Ms Wordsworth said technology had come along way since she was first diagnosed.
"I have a continuous glucose monitor now and it's wonderful, I wish we had it when I was younger," she said.
According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare in 2021, an estimated 1 in 20 (just over 1.3 million) Australians were living with diabetes and were registered with the National Diabetes Services Scheme and Australasian Paediatric Endocrine Group.
Chief executive officer of Diabetes Australia in Tasmania Caroline Wells said it was important to remember people with diabetes live with the disease around the clock.
"There's no days off, and while technology has supported people enormously we still need to recognise the impact of diabetes on people," Ms Wells said.
"All our Kellion medalists today are just absolute role models."
Ms Wells said the victory medal was named in honour of Claude Kellion, who's son died in 1972 at 38-years-old by complications of type 1 diabetes.
"Klaude was dismayed at the lack of research funding around diabetes, and established a private diabetes fund," Ms Wells said.
"I think sadly we still struggle with those challenges of research, we see the numbers of people with diabetes is increasing but research funding is decreasing.
"It really is an important thing and we certainly want to change that direct trajectory because we want to change people's lives."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
