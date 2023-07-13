The Examiner
West Tamar mayor Christina Holmdahl speaks out on council mergers

Charmaine Manuel
Charmaine Manuel
July 14 2023 - 4:00am
The reports the local government board have put out have been "unsatisfactory" to West Tamar Council, the Mayor said. Picture by Rod Thompson.
West Tamar mayor Christina Holmdahl has echoed concerns from other North-East Tasmanian mayors, telling the Local Government Board to "show us the data" for its assertions and recommendations on council mergers.

