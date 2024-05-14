Latrobe's GM attacks property owner after tribunal finding

Latrobe Council's outgoing general manager has come out swinging after an appeal by a Shearwater property owner against a council decision that resulted in the emergency evacuation of 40 seasonal workers from his property was denied.
Gerald Monson has said that his decision to issue the emergency order last year was the right thing to do and that he would have no hesitation to issue another order if confronted with the same situation in the future, despite the harassment and intimidation he said he had faced from property owners, the Baldock family, and their representative James Redgrave.
Mr Monson said it was of concern that the council's cost in defending the decision was more than $50,000 and the situation had been made more awkward with Claudia Baldock being a current councillor.
She is the wife of Insight director Simon Baldock who owns the property at 30 Arthur Street.
In a detailed decision published by the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal, panel members Fabian Brimfield and Kate Loveday said evidence from building surveyor Stephen Kip was only partially delivered over the course of the hearings and no evidence was presented during the hearings by property caretaker James Redgrave on the final day, contrary to the appellant's initial intention.
"The tribunal considers that the appellant should have realised that the appeal no longer enjoyed sufficient prospects of success and that it should have been discontinued," the decision read.
"Whilst it could fairly be said that the appeal was always difficult from the outset, at the point where the appellant decided not to call any lay evidence, it became a near impossibility for the appeal to have succeeded."
Latrobe Council officers had issued an emergency order on the property for the evacuation of 40 seasonal workers from Vanuatu after an inspection, following a tip-off from a member of the public concerned about the safety of its occupants.
Workers told of cramped, hot and crowded living conditions and various cooking appliances, connected to power boards which were connected to other power boards, had been found by council officers close to bunk beds.
The emergency order in 2023 followed another emergency order in 2020 to evacuate more than 70 seasonal workers from the same premises.
The appellant, represented in the tribunal by lawyer Glynn Williams, argued that there was no threat to life under Class 1a building regulations and there was no reasonable grounds on which to determine that a threat to life might arise from the building's condition or its use.
The panel found that Mr Kip's argument that the property complied with Class 1A use was flawed and rested on the notion that the seasonal workers were "related".
"Specifically, in his letter of instruction drafted by the appellants solicitor and annexed to Mr Kips report, he was told to assume that the occupants were familiar with one another and were from a "singly locality in the Pacific" and were "likely to have a stronger sense of group protection and are therefore likely to assist others to evacuate if necessary"," they said.
The panel said Mr Williams urged them to assume the seasonal workers enjoyed a degree of kinship with one another.
"We disagree," they said.
"The only evidence ... that the seasonal workers were united on anything were their dim views about the conditions they were presently living in."
Mr Williams has foreshadowed a challenge to TASCAT's decision.
The tribunal decided that the appellant pay 90 per cent of the council's costs associated with the appeal.
