Accused paedophile fronts court over multiple rape, child abuse charges

A man appeared in court on Tuesday morning on multiple charges of rape and serious sexual assault of children, including penetrative sexual abuse.
The man, who could not be named for legal reasons, did not enter a plea in the Hobart Magistrates Court.
He faces two counts of aggravated sexual assault, seven counts of indecent assault, three counts of rape, two counts of penetrative sexual abuse of a child or young person, and one count of indecent act directed at a child or young person.
The man was arrested in December last year and was subsequently released on bail.
The police prosecutor told the court that she had just received the case and needed time to prepare.
Magistrate Marica Duvnjak adjourned the case until July.
The defendant stood passively throughout the proceedings and was not represented with legal counsel.
Magistrate Duvnjak told the man that the conditions of his bail remained in force.
The case was adjourned until July 23.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.