CatholicCare worker in Launceston charged by AFP

A CatholicCare worker in Launceston has been charged by the Australian Federal Police following an investigation by the Tasmanian Joint Anti-Exploitation Team, according to a letter from the organisation to parents and caregivers.
The letter, dated July 13, which has been seen by The Examiner was sent by CatholicCare's executive manager for early learning and care.
"Upon receiving information from the APF, we immediately stood down the individual from his position, and he is not permitted to enter school grounds or our out-of-school hours facilities," the letter says.
The letter notes that the worker has appeared in court and was granted bail, and is due to reappear before the court in August.
"We immediately took steps to notify the Archdiocese of Hobart's Office of Professional Standards, the state regulatory body for education and child care (Education and Care Unit), and Catholic Education Tasmania," it says.
"The individual had passed all pre-employment certifications and checks before working with CatholicCare.
"CatholicCare Tasmania and the Archdiocese of Hobart have zero tolerance towards the mistreatment of children and vulnerable people in our care and strongly support the role of police and courts in prosecuting such matters."
The letter advises recipients to be "mindful" of legal responsibilities regarding public comment as the matter is before the courts and offers free counselling to families.
CatholicCare have been approached for further comment.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.