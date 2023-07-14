CatholicCare worker in Launceston charged by AFP

The Examiner
Tasmanian CatholicCare worker charged by Australian Federal Police

Updated July 14 2023 - 11:32am, first published 11:00am
A CatholicCare worker in Launceston has been charged by the Australian Federal Police following an investigation by the Tasmanian Joint Anti-Exploitation Team, according to a letter from the organisation to parents and caregivers.

