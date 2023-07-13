A Trevallyn house is set to become a childcare centre after City of Launceston councillors voted to approve a development application, despite a last-ditch appeal by a neighbour.
The application, which was unanimously approved by councillors at Thursday's council meeting, seeks to demolish a residential house and outbuildings at Gorge Road and build the two-storey facility in its place.
Council officers recommended the development be approved subject to certain revised designs being submitted.
Alison Stone, who lives next door to the proposed development, attended the meeting and raised concerns that the new building would encroach on her and her husband's "sanctuary".
"The great Australian dream is a belief that in Australia home ownership can lead to a better life," she said.
"My husband and I have worked hard in order to buy our home together. We've spent many years working on our outdoor areas and a lot of time there relaxing and entertaining.
"If the childcare centre is built next door, all our privacy will be gone due to the positioning of the main building ... there will forever be people looking at our yard, therefore destroying all our hard work and crushing our dreams."
The lot in question is next-door to the Trevallyn Primary School and documents tendered to the council state the childcare centre would cater for up to 72 children and 16 staff, however, occupancy could be as low as 85 per cent of these figures.
Ms Stone said she and her husband were aware of the school when they bought their house, but felt the increased noise and traffic associated with the childcare centre would make things "unbearable".
George Walker from project proponents 6ty° said the company had revised the design to avoid encroaching on the residential property per council requests.
These included increasing the distance between the building and the property boundary, adding an acoustic barrier and altering the exterior cladding to better resemble a residential building.
Mr Walker also said a review of childcare services in the area indicated a need for another to be built at the proposed location.
Councillor Hugh McKenzie said he empathised with residents' concerns, however, he said building the childcare centre was the "logical choice".
"Looking at the building, its location, the way that they've tried to fit it in with the aesthetics around it, it sort of makes a logical choice," Cr McKenzie said.
"It is a place where a lot of children go now."
Other councillors who spoke included Alan Harris, Danny Gibson and Tim Walker who all acknowledged the change of use would not be convenient for neighbours, however, there was no reason to block the project.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
