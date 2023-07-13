The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Trevallyn childcare centre development application wins approval

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
July 14 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The house on Gorge Road is set to be demolished, with a childcare centre due to take its place. Picture by Google
The house on Gorge Road is set to be demolished, with a childcare centre due to take its place. Picture by Google

A Trevallyn house is set to become a childcare centre after City of Launceston councillors voted to approve a development application, despite a last-ditch appeal by a neighbour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.