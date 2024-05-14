New Year's Eve fight finds its way to Launceston Magistrates Court

A young couple's drunken fight on New Year's Eve found its way into the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Eden Kirei Koesmapahlawan, 23, and Raymond Joseph John Thompson, 21, appeared separately over the December 31, 2023 incident on May 13.
Koesmapahlawan pleaded guilty to one count of common assault, and one count of interfering with the control of a motor vehicle.
Thompson pleaded guilty to two counts of common assault.
Police prosecutor Luke Murfitt-Cowen told the court pair were in Hobart celebrating New Year's Eve, and began arguing at the waterfront.
Thompson pushed Koesmapahlawan into the water, and Mr Murfitt-Cowen said the young woman scratched him in retaliation.
The couple then decided to drive home to Riverside instead of staying in Hobart, and another argument broke out as they travelled along the Brooker Highway.
Koesmapahlawan grabbed the steering wheel and pushed it, which caused the car to swerve into the right-hand lane.
Thompson "slammed on the brakes" before pulling off the roadway.
Mr Murfitt-Cowen said Thompson then got out the car and tried to get Koesmapahlawan into the back seat, however she refused and so Thompson pulled her out of the vehicle.
This left her with scratches up her arm, and the pair were later arrested and charged by police.
Defence counsel for Koesmapahlawan Joe Kneipp said his client accepted what she did in the car was "really dangerous", and acknowledged it was "lucky" her actions did not endanger other road users.
He said Koesmapahlawan felt "a lot of regret" over the incident, but did not remember much from the night owing to the amount of alcohol she drank.
"She remembers falling into the water," Mr Kneipp said.
"This was an extremely embarrassing thing to occur in public. She decided to take out those feelings of embarrassment on him."
For his part, Thompson said he was remorseful and he was "a bit drunk at the time".
He said pushing his partner into the water was "a bit of a silly thing to do".
Mr Kneipp asked magistrate Ken Stanton to consider not recording a conviction against the assault charge, as it could imperil her international travel plans.
The magistrate obliged, and said Koesmapahlawan had behaved in an unlawful manner, but he understood why.
"Your reactions were inappropriate, but frankly understandable," Mr Stanton said.
When it came to Thompson, the magistrate said while some of his behaviour was "reasonable" it was ultimately unlawful.
"That push was a very risky thing to do," Mr Stanton said.
Mr Stanton fined Koesma $200 for interfering with the control of the motor vehicle.
He held off on recording a conviction for the assault, and instead opted to impose an undertaking, or good behaviour bond, lasting six months.
This meant the matter would not proceed further if the young woman committed no offence in that time.
Mr Stanton issued a similar penalty to Thompson, however this undertaking was to last 12 months.
