Launceston motorists will need to cough up more money if they cop a parking fine.
The City of Launceston council has voted for a change that will result in an approximately 39 per cent increase to the current fee.
The change to come into effect on July 1 will mean an infringement paid after 28 days will rise to $90.50, up from a previous $65.
Cheaper fees will continue to apply for payment before the 28 days. However, it will still be an increase from the current costs.
Councillor Hugh McKenzie said the increase was a catch-up on the past 10 years, with the cost of fines stagnating over that period.
"I say to people, it won't be a money grab for you if you do the right things anyway; you won't be paying the penalty," Cr McKenzie said.
Council officers compared Launceston, Devonport, Hobart and Burnie council infringement costs.
Hobart remains the most costly, with $126.70 due if paid after 28 days, while Burnie is the cheapest at $70.59 at the same rate.
Launceston will cost $90.50 for the same infringement.
"Even under the new figures in there, we're still looking fairly right on the number of other places relevant to our size and scope of the city," Cr McKenzie said.
The by-law passed at the June 15 council meeting means future prices will automatically fluctuate in line with CPI.
"There's a lot of common sense associated with what we're doing here," Cr McKenzie said.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
