A Supreme Court jury heard that a Swansea woman rang her doctor five times seeking an appointment on the morning that Shane Barker's body was found in Campbell Town in 2009.
The information emerged when the leader of Tasmania Police's Serious and Organised Crime Unit detective Sergeant Mark Lopes, interviewed Cedric Harper Jordan over three and a half hours in 2017.
Mr Jordan, 71, and his wife, Noelene June Jordan, 68, have pleaded not guilty to the murder of their ex-son in-law Shane Geoffrey Barker about 6.35pm on August 2, 2009.
Mr Barker's body, with four .22 bullets inside, was found on Monday, August 3.
Mr Lopes asked him why Mrs Jordan rang the Swansea doctor five times between 8.58 am and 9.14 am on August 3, seeking an appointment for Tuesday, August 4.
"No comment, can't remember," Mr Jordan said.
Mr Lopes told Mr Jordan she was seeking an appointment before Mr Barker's "body was even found" at 9.26am.
Mr Jordan agreed he was in a state after his daughter Rachel rang [after 9.51 am].
The jury has previously heard that Mr Jordan was prescribed Temazapam for insomnia on August 5 and recommended for counselling. Mrs Jordan was prescribed Diazepam for anxiety.
Mr Lopes suggested that Mr Jordan panicked and left a cartridge case behind in Mr Barker's yard when Mr Barker got up and went inside his house after being shot.
"No, because I wasn't there," Mr Jordan said.
"That's why Noelene had to ring the doctor because you were having a meltdown," Mr Lopes said.
Mr Jordan said it was his wife that was having a meltdown.
Earlier in the interview, Mr Jordan walked out when Mr Lopes suggested that he panicked.
He asked Mr Jordan how a cartridge case from a Jordan family property at Little Pine in the Central Highlands was a perfect match and fired from the same rifle as a case found at Mr Barker's home.
"You panicked and left it behind," Mr Lopes said.
"No, I did not," Mr Jordan said before jumping to his feet.
"Are we finished?" he said.
"Are you going to book me?
"I'm out of here."
Mr Lopes said police were not going to book him.
The exchange was part of a three and a half hour interview in September 2017.
Mr Jordan returned an hour later to continue the interview.
He said several times in response to questions, "No comment, next one, please".
At one stage, Mr Jordan said: "You are not going to rile me up, no comment."
Mr Lopes asked Mr Jordan about a statement that Mr Jordan allegedly made about Mr Barker at a shooting get-together at the Windfalls property.
"You said, 'don't worry about him, I've got a bullet with his name on it'. Do you remember saying that?" Mr Lopes asked.
"No," Mr Jordan said.
"You got him in the end. You shot him four times," Mr Lopes said.
"I didn't," Mr Jordan said.
"You made sure of it," Mr Lopes said.
"No," Mr Jordan said.
Mr Jordan told police he thought that police put the matching cartridge case at Little Pine.
"Because why would you (go) back up there," he said of the second police search on December 5, 2016.
The Crown case is that a .22 pump action rifle which formerly belonged to Mrs Jordan's father, Noel Jetson, was the murder weapon.
The firearm was never found.
Mr Jordan denied that he ever took a .22 pump action rifle to the Brambletye property near Conara where his daughter lived with her then partner Justin Titley. He said he took a Lithgow Slazenger .22.
Mr Titley told police that early in 2009 Mr Jordan test fired the pump action with subsonic bullets to find out how loud it was.
He said that Mr Jordan said it would be a good weapon to get rid of somebody with because it was unregistered and nobody knew about it.
Mr Jordan denied he had ever had a .22 belonging to the Jetsons and said he had never had the rifle in his hand.
"Why did Justin say you said it belonged to Pop," Mr Lopes asked.
"Because he doesn't know what he's talking about," Mr Jordan said.
He said police had got into his [Mr Titley's] mind.
He denied that he had invented a story about going to Mr Barker's home to pick up a crowbar on July 26, 2009 in an attempt to create a lawful excuse for being there if any of his DNA or forensic evidence was found.
The jury has heard that Mr Jordan said he wanted the crowbar to fix a problem on a Nissan X Trail.
Mr Lopes showed Mr Jordan documentation which showed he had the problem fixed on July 24 in Hobart.
'It was still rattling," he said
Mr Jordan denied that there had been a discussion about getting a hit man to get rid of Mr Barker.
He said police were barking up the wrong tree and "were so set on it being me and Noelene".
Mr Lopes suggested Mr Jordan had made a few mistakes and had come unstuck.
"No I haven't," Mr Jordan said.
"You didn't know how long he [Mr Barker] would last," Mr Lopes said.
" I wasn't nowhere near," Mr Jordan said.
"Noelene dropped you on the way to Launceston," Mr Lopes said.
"No comment, " Mr Jordan said.
"Next question or I will go again."
Mr Lopes said that on August 2 Mr Jordan walked to Mr Barker's home and laid in wait and when he pulled his garage door down he shot him.
"Wrong, it is completely wrong right from the start," Mr Jordan said.
He denied shooting Mr Barker.
Defence counsel Patrick O' Halloran cross examined Mr Lopes about how often police were in contact with Mr Titley before Mr Titley did a statutory declaration in July 2017.
Mr Lopes said it was not a total surprise when Mr Titley declared that Mr Jordan discharged a .22 at Brambletye.
"No because I had heard it on a listening device and also on a telephone intercept," Mr Lopes said.
Mr O' Halloran asked whether it was a result of information that Mr Titley gave that police developed a theory of a pump action rifle being discharged at Brambletye.
"That was what we were informed," Mr Lopes said.
He said that as a result of Mr Titley's statement soil was excavated around the cottage at Brambletye looking for cartridge case but no relevant ones were found .
The trial, which is in its ninth week, continues on Thursday.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months.
