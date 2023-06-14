The Examiner
Noelene June Jordan rang doctor several times before Barker's body found

Nick Clark
Nick Clark
Updated June 15 2023 - 10:20am, first published 4:30am
Cedric Harper Jordan
A Supreme Court jury heard that a Swansea woman rang her doctor five times seeking an appointment on the morning that Shane Barker's body was found in Campbell Town in 2009.

