Rates of elder abuse is expected to continue to rise as Australia's population ages, says Tasmanian advocate.
Relationships Australia Tasmania director of family law services Michelle Ewington said it was critical to have elder abuse at the forefront of public discussion to combat the increasing risk facing older people.
Ahead of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on Thursday, June 15, she said communities now faced numerous challenges ranging from mortgage stress to increasing violence.
"As a result, older generations are experiencing a greater burden," Ms Ewington said.
"We expect rates of elder abuse will continue to rise as our population ages, so it's more important than ever to ensure older people know how to seek support if they experience any of the wide range of behaviours that constitute abuse."
Elder abuse is any act that harms an older person carried out by someone they trust, such as a family member or friend.
Approximately one in six older Australians reported experiencing abuse in a study conducted by the Australian Institute of Family Studies in 2021.
It can take form in many ways including; emotional, financial, neglect, physical and sexual abuse.
Relationships Australia Tasmania offers an Elder Relationship Service to support older people to work through issues affecting them, and mediation in times of conflict.
Ms Ewington said people with strong social connections were less vulnerable to elder abuse.
"You are never alone and there are several services who can support you," she said.
Relationships Australia Tasmania has established the Elder Relationships Service, which includes counselling or mediation.
Both services are designed to support people who are at risk of experiencing elder abuse.
