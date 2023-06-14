A $70 million multi-sport facility remains part of UTAS Stadium's redevelopment, but is unlikely to address the North's basketball court deficit in the short term.
An indoor complex featuring three basketball courts formed the third stage of City of Launceston's draft plans for a $208 million redevelopment.
Much has changed in the two years since - Launceston missed out hosting the Women's World Cup, Tasmania's AFL bid has progressed and construction costs have escalated - and the project has been scaled back to total $200 million.
A government spokesperson confirmed plans for a multi-sport facility had not changed, but said designs would not be released until the redevelopment's first two stages had been completed.
UTAS Stadium's first stage is penned for completion in early 2025, while a finish date has not been set for stage two.
"A new indoor multi-use sports facility is envisaged as stage three in the future masterplan for UTAS Stadium," the spokesperson said.
"There is currently $130 million committed by the Tasmanian and Australian governments towards the upgrade of UTAS Stadium which is a priority.
"We are also investing $27.5 million to deliver the Northern Suburbs Community Hub development in Mowbray that will include additional indoor sport courts."
Calls for upgraded basketball facilities in Launceston have been getting louder as the sport continues to attract more young Tasmanians.
Earlier this week, Launceston Basketball Association president Craig Gibson said the North alone needed 15 more courts to meet demand.
"Even if there are eight courts developed, it is only halfway to catering to the interest in basketball," he said.
Labor MP Janie Finlay called for an immediate commitment to redevelop the Elphin Sports Centre and build six new courts.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.