Launceston Basketball Association says youth missing out on court time

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated June 12 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 4:00pm
Launceston Basketball Association president Craig Gibson and vice president Robyn McInerney
Launceston Basketball Association president Craig Gibson says the remarkable growth of basketball and a lack of State Government funding had caused a shortfall of 15 courts in the region.

