Launceston Basketball Association president Craig Gibson says the remarkable growth of basketball and a lack of State Government funding had caused a shortfall of 15 courts in the region.
Mr Gibson said growth in player numbers from 1700 in 2018 to 3100 at the end of 2022 had caused difficulties.
"We have 400 teams, and the number of courts available is just not enough," he said.
"It means under 14 games finishing as late as 10.30pm, and we have had to take other measures like shortening the length of games and putting in byes so that games can be fitted into the schedule."
Mr Gibson said new members would not be able to be fitted in from 2024 unless development was forthcoming.
"It is an extreme struggle; we don't have full access to any of the courts that we use," he said.
He said the last upgrade to the Elphin Sports Centre was 30 years ago.
He said it would be a shame to send young players away because of a lack of facilities.
"Even if there are eight courts developed, it is only halfway to catering to the interest in basketball," he said.
Mr Gibson said it was a hard pill to swallow when the State Government was pushing a $700-800 million AFL stadium in Hobart.
"That is an elite sport; it is not at the community level, so there is not a single kid will get on that ground to be able to play sport at all," he said.
"An investment that size would potentially fix much of the infrastructure around Tasmania so that our local people can play sport."
Bass Labor member Janie Finlay said clarity was needed about the State Government's commitment to community sport.
Ms Finlay said Labor was calling for an immediate commitment to developing six courts and redeveloping the Elphin Sports Centre.
"To have a healthy and active community, we know that you have got to invest in community sport, and a $1 billion stadium [at Macquarie Point] is the wrong priority," she said.
Up-and-coming player Aiden Gibson said the lack of facilities hampered players from reaching their potential.
A spokesperson for Sport and Recreation Minister Nic Street said tenders had been called on Saturday for "early works" of a $27.5 million Northern Suburbs Community Hub at Mowbray.
"We know the popularity of the JackJumpers has driven the spike in participation in basketball, and I was proud to recently announce we are providing further funding to support the basketball boom.
"The Rockliff Liberal Government is providing Basketball Tasmania with a total of $400,000 over the next two years to employ three participation growth officers to help support and sustain the sport's growth in all three regions of the State.
"We are investing $27.5 million into the Northern Suburbs Community Hub development in Mowbray over the next two years to ensure community activities and sports have a new home in the north of the State. A new, indoor, multi-use sporting facility will also be developed as part of stage 3 of the UTAS Stadium redevelopment.
"In the South, $2 million is being invested in upgrades at the Moonah and Clarence Sports Centres, and a development application has recently been submitted to the council for the new $49 million multi-sport facility at Wilkinsons Point in Glenorchy.
"We have also committed $10 million over two years for the Tasmanian Active Infrastructure Grants Program to fund community sporting facility upgrades across the State, following the success of previous programs such as Levelling the Playing Field and Improving the Playing Field."
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
