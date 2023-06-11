Steadfast champions of the community, people dedicated to the arts, and those who helped lead the way for tourism are among the Tasmanians who have been recognised in the King's Birthday Honours 2023.
The King's Birthday honours recognise the inspirational Australians who have demonstrated outstanding service or exceptional achievement in their community.
This year, 919 people were recognised in the Order of Australia (General Division) in The King's Birthday 2023 list, with 35 hailing from Tasmania.
Of those 35, there were six Northern Tasmanian recipients of a Medal of the Order of Australia.
Among the recipients is Sharon Leonard, who has been recognised for her service to the community of Ravenswood.
"All I ever wanted was to help people," said Mrs Leonard on learning she was to be awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia.
"Being an involved member in my neighbourhood and the broader local community has allowed me and many others to help more people than we ever could have hoped for."
Motivated by the knowledge that we all have hard patches, Mrs Leonard says life can be very lonely for everyone at times.
"But we can all give a little time for someone who may need it, and we should," she said.
"I have made lifelong friends, been a part of cultural change within our community, and helped to build a bridge between the older and younger generation. What do I get from it? Respect, love, and most of all, I get to smile and help put a smile on someone else."
Mrs Leonard said she feels honoured to be recognised through the Order of Australia.
"I help people because I want to, I never really needed recognition, but in saying that, I feel honoured and privileged to be regarded as a nominee," she said.
"There are so many people living and passed who I could thank, and I do most days. They know who they are."
Former secondary teacher and prolific writer Christopher Binks of Newstead, was also awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia for his service to secondary education and literature.
Mr Binks has a long-standing history of inspiring and teaching Tasmanian students over the decades.
A mainstay of the Launceston arts scene, Jeffrey Hockley of East Launceston was awarded for his service to community theatre.
Member for Rosevears from 2002 to 2020, a New Horizons volunteer, and a former radio presenter, Kerry Finch of Loira was awarded for his service to the Parliament of Tasmania and the community.
Jennifer Logie of Grindelwald was awarded for her service to the community of Bicheno, where she worked tirelessly as an advocate for the region.
Co-founder of the popular Bicheno Food and Wine Festival, long-standing president of the Bicheno Community Development Association, and Human Resources guru, Ms Logie has helped boost the tourism sector on the East Coast with her dedicated work.
Launceston Historical Society member Terese Binns of Longford was awarded for her service to veterans and the community.
Over the years, Mrs Binns has participated in numerous historical war reenactments, coordinated Remembrance Day events, and honoured the veterans of Tasmania.
