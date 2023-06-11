The Examiner
Northern Tasmanians honoured on King's Birthday 2023 list

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated June 12 2023 - 7:42am, first published 4:30am
The King's Birthday honours recognise the inspirational Australians who have demonstrated outstanding service or exceptional achievement in their community.
Steadfast champions of the community, people dedicated to the arts, and those who helped lead the way for tourism are among the Tasmanians who have been recognised in the King's Birthday Honours 2023.

