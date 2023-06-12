Paroled man pleads guilty after crime spree

A Ravenswood disqualified driver was in a hurry to get to a motorbike sale when he was clocked at 142 km on the Bass Highway near Ulverstone, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Police prosecutor Beri Kurdistan said Sean Timothy Hudson told police that he was selling the unregistered white Suzuki motorcycle when a radar locked onto him for three to four seconds on November 5, 2022.
Hudson pleaded guilty to exceeding the speed limit, disqualified driving and using an unregistered motor vehicle.
READ MORE: Tasmanian-made miso wins national accolades
Magistrate Ken Stanton also heard that Hudson tried a variety of vodkas in a series of thefts from bottle shops which were part of an extended crime spree despite being on bail and prohibited from entering the Launceston CBD from January 16.
At BWS, he entered the store and stole a bottle of Smirnoff vodka worth $73 at 1.35pm on February 26, 2023.
On March 11, he stole a bottle of Fire and Ice vodka worth $86.99 from Dan Murphy's because he had no money to pay, and on March 24, he returned and stole a bottle of vodka worth $66.90.
A spree of thefts started on December 9, 2022, with goods worth $698 from Sportspower perfume gift packs from Myer and Harris Scarfe the next day.
Between December 23 and December 25, he broke into a car in the Jackson car yard and broke the driver's window causing $400 damage, before opening the bonnet and stealing a battery worth $300.
Police found a high-grade DNA match to Hudson, who said he was taking a lot of drugs and couldn't explain how his DNA got under the bonnet.
On Boxing Day, he stole a Ryobi tool worth $130 and from Total Tools goods worth $219 concealed beneath a jumper.
In the New Year, he went to Harris Scarfe and stole Adidas shirts and shorts worth $460.
On January 14, he returned to Harris Scarfe and stole Adidas gear worth $288. He was arrested in Princes Square, and the sports gear was repossessed.
Hudson was bailed in the Launceston Magistrates Court, but on February 17, he stole two drinks and safety glasses from BP Launceston.
Defence counsel Lucy Flanagan said Hudson had been in custody since March 26 and had pleaded not guilty to wounding and is awaiting a court date for that matter.
His prior offences were admitted, including a sentence of seven and a half years in jail for being an accessory after the fact to the murder of Ravenswood man Scott Rock in 2011.
In sentencing, Justice Peter Evans said that Hudson had followed Mr Rock up Mornington Drive after a dispute at the house of Hudson's then-partner and punched him twice to the jaw, causing him to fall to the ground.
Hudson then walked away.
Neville Whiting, who was jailed for 20 years who had followed Hudson, then stomped on Mr Rock and caved his skull in with a six-pack of beer.
"For no explicable reason, seeing Sean Hudson punch Scott Rock incited Neville Whiting to step in and inflict the injuries that killed Scott Rock,'' Justice Evans said.
"He had no personal animosity towards Scott Rock or any knowledge of Scott Rock that would justify or explain his actions.'' He was paroled from October 12 2021, until June 11 2022.
Ms Flanagan said Hudson had struggled to transition into the community and had suffered from depression and suicidal ideation.
"The silver lining is that he has done six drug and alcohol treatment sessions," Ms Flanagan said.
Magistrate Ken Stanton remanded Hudson in custody for a sentence on June 15.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.