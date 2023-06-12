The Examiner
Sean Timothy Hudson was on bail for some of his crime spree

Updated June 12 2023 - 11:42am, first published 11:30am
Paroled man pleads guilty after crime spree
A Ravenswood disqualified driver was in a hurry to get to a motorbike sale when he was clocked at 142 km on the Bass Highway near Ulverstone, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.

