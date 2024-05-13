Not a protest, but taking a stand: Man criticises speed limit change in court

A Launceston man's bid to have demerit points he incurred due to what he claimed are the city's "confusing" new speed limits waived failed.
Graeme John Walkem, 79, pleaded guilty to one count of exceeding the signposted speed limit, specifically 50kmh on High Street, East Launceston, in the Launceston Magistrates Court on May 13.
Walkem did not dispute the speed measured by the speed camera - 58kmh - however he objected to the two demerit point penalty, levied alongside a $97.50 fine.
He claimed he was a "creature of habit", and was driving at a speed he was familiar with.
Walkem said the speed limit reduction enacted by the City of Launceston council in 2023 led to confusion among drivers as the limit changed three times along what was functionally the same stretch of road.
The speed limit alternates between 50kmh and 60kmh on High Street, Talbot Road and Hobart Road at Kings Meadows.
Walkem asked magistrate Ken Stanton to strike the demerit points, as it was tantamount to a "double penalty".
As the magistrate presiding over the matter Mr Stanton had the power to reduce the penalty, provided he was satisfied Walkem represented a special case.
Asked by the magistrate if he had anything to add, Walkem said he had been driving for 61 years and never had an accident, and also "the fact he was old".
"I'll just go with the 61 years of driving," Mr Stanton said.
The magistrate asked Walkem if there were any other special circumstances, to which he replied "I thought I was pretty special".
Mr Stanton agreed, insofar as everyone was special.
Walkem said his presence in the courtroom was "certainly not a protest", with Mr Stanton offering the suggestion the man was "taking a stand".
"It's confusing driving around the city," Walkem said.
"There has been a proliferation of road signs. I think we were all misled a little bit by the council."
Ultimately the magistrate found none of Walkem's reasons constituted special circumstances and issued the same penalty as was on the traffic infringement notice.
