The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Two Northern Tasmanians receive a Member of the Order of Australia

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated June 12 2023 - 8:57am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Associate Professor Gary Kilov and Lindsay Bourke received a Member of the Order of Australia for their significant contributions to their community. Picture supplied
Associate Professor Gary Kilov and Lindsay Bourke received a Member of the Order of Australia for their significant contributions to their community. Picture supplied

Two Launceston residents who "contribute every day in every way imaginable" have been acknowledged with a Member of the Order of Australia at the 2023 King's Birthday Honours.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.