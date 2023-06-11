Two Launceston residents who "contribute every day in every way imaginable" have been acknowledged with a Member of the Order of Australia at the 2023 King's Birthday Honours.
The Member of the Order of Australia recognises an individual's service in a particular locality, field of activity, or group.
Lindsay Bourke, of Launceston, received a Member of the Order of Australia for his significant service to the beekeeping and honey industry and to the community.
Mr Bourke has been growing and harvesting honey from bees in Tasmania for more than 40 years.
"There is nothing better than opening up a bee hive after two weeks on the leatherwood and seeing it full of beautiful honey and pure white wax," he said.
"I have a burning desire to nurture my beehives throughout the hard Tasmanian seasons so they can achieve full strength and undertake good pollination and honey harvests."
An innovator and leader in the Australian honey bee industry, Mr Bourke has served on industry bodies and built his own company's hives in Tasmania.
His company has been one of the country's major multi-variety crop pollinators, servicing crops including apple, pear, blueberries, clover, carrots, cherries, chicory, fennel, lucerne, onions, and many varieties of brassicas, illustrating the vital importance of bees in our food supply.
While chairman of the Australian Honey Bee Industry Council, an alliance was formed with Plant Health Australia, this resulted in all pollination-dependent industries sharing the costs of rapid responses to, and the control and eradication of, Emergency Plant Pests (EPPs).
This means a more effective biosecurity response is possible across the sector, such as with the current risk from the Varroa mite's potential to damage our bee populations.
Mr Bourke has also been actively developing and embracing training programs to support future generations of beekeepers, training more local staff to Certificate III in Beekeeping than any beekeeping firm in Australia.
He says he is driven to continue adopting innovation to produce high-quality honey for local and international markets.
"But I did not expect this nomination," he said.
"I am very proud and humbled to be recognised for the hard work and passion I have put into the beekeeping industry.
"My sincere thanks to whoever nominated me."
Associate Professor Gary Kilov, of Launceston, received a Member of the Order of Australia for his significant service to medicine, particularly in diabetes research and advisory roles.
Diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in his adolescence, Mr Kilov said his lived experience with the condition gave him a unique perspective in his profession.
"I've had type 1 diabetes for the best part of four decades and I have a strong family history with diabetes as my younger brother, my niece, and my grandfather all also had it," he said.
"It was certainly nothing we could escape easily.
"But I guess when life handed me a lemon, I made lemonade.
"I believed my lived experience with diabetes would allow me to make a difference when combined with my medical expertise."
Working as a medical practitioner since 1980, Mr Kilov said receiving the AM was one of the proudest moments of his career.
"From a professional perspective, I think seeing the dramatic improvements in medication and technology over the years and seeing how they have significantly improved clinical outcomes, but more importantly people's quality of life, has been incredibly rewarding," he said.
"It's a rarity to not hear of someone with type one diabetes who hasn't achieved remarkable things, be that on the footy field or running a marathon.
"A few decades ago, these things would have been an insurmountable challenge.
"So seeing that progression, especially for my patients to live their lives to the fullest and live well, is wonderful.
"The goal is to die young, as late as possible, and I hope that extends to everyone in our population, not just those with diabetes."
