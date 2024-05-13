Bail for man allegedly involved in Invermay aggravated armed robbery

A 22-year-old Ravenswood man did not plead when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates court charged with aggravated armed robbery.
Police allege Nicholas Wayne Richardson was involved with another male in an aggravated armed robbery in Invermay at about 6.15 pm on Saturday.
It is alleged a woman received a wound to the arm from a kitchen knife in the alleged aggravated armed robbery.
Police prosecutor Jack Fawdry opposed bail.
Magistrate Ken Stanton granted Mr Richardson bail to reappear on August 1 2024, for the plea.
It is understood police are seeking a second male about the allegations.
