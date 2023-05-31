Invermay will live up to its 'Swampies' nickname when the hallowed sport of gumboot throwing graces the Inveresk precinct in a brand new community event on Saturday, June 3.
The inaugural 'Gumboot Gala' will feature live music, exhibits, workshops, free tram rides, a Wellington boot fashion parade and its gumboot throwing competition in front of the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery this weekend.
Gumboot throwing - known in the UK as "Wellie Wanging" - is a sport where contestants toss a wet weather boot as far as they can.
The Gala is being coordinated by Interweave Arts with the support of the City of Launceston's ABCDE Learning Site program, The University of Tasmania, the Launceston Tramway Museum, Relationships Australia and the state government's Healthy Tasmania Fund.
Community garden coordinator for UTAS Jeff McClintock said the idea for the Gumboot Gala was born during a brainstorming session to create community events that "the community itself can take ownership of and is unique to Invermay".
"If you lived in a swamp, what could be more useful than a pair of gumboots?" Mr McClintock said.
"We riffed off of the swampy theme and created this whole event around the theme of gumboots and here we are, ready to launch this first ever event."
And although the event has a lighthearted tone, Launceston acting mayor Matthew Garwood said the competition was anything but unofficial.
"We're getting ready for our inaugural Gumboot Gala, an initiative which came from the community," Mr Garwood said.
"But this is a heavily regulated sector of our sporting community; all specifications will be adhered to."
The gumboot throwing competition will be governed by International Boot-Throwing Association (IBTA) competition rules 2014, in an arena marked out to IBTA specifications.
The competition will be broken into age brackets and winners will receive specially designed gumboot medals.
Interweave Creative Director Kim Schneiders said the family event was bringing together music, fun and community spirit.
"This is an event for everyone," Ms Schneiders said.
More entertainment will come courtesy of Interweave's Gumboot fashion parade of painted and designed gumboots, as well as live music performed by Blues guitarist Jacob Boot and Invermay band Cotton Pony,
The free Invermay Swampies Gumboot Gala will take place on Saturday, June 3, 11am to 3pm at the Inveresk Precinct next to QVMAG and Community Garden.
