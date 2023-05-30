A Targa Tasmania champion has revealed plans to restore a popular East Coast pancake parlour to its former glory.
Mt Elephant Pancakes was a staple of the East Coast tourist route before its long-term owners wound up the business two years ago.
The seven-acre property has since been bought by professional racing driver Paul Stokell, who is searching for a leaseholder to reopen the restaurant.
"I'd love to see it stay as the pancake parlour," he said.
"It's a well-known tourist attraction and the previous owners had a very successful business going for many years.
"It just needs the right person to take it on to share that passion. I think it could be a very popular destination."
The pancake parlour operated for about 40 years, including 10 under the Williams family, before closing on New Year's Eve 2020.
Stokell, who grew up in Hobart before moving interstate to pursue his racing career, spotted the property while driving through the state for Targa in 2021.
"It's just one of those tourist attractions that stuck in my mind," said Stokell, whose racing CV includes nine national championships and varied Targa silverware.
"As a kid growing up in Tassie I went there a few times on trips up the East Coast and I fell in love with it back then.
"I'd love to see it get back to where it was again."
A 10-minute drive from St Marys, the property also takes in a two-storey home and self-contained unit, which will likely be listed for rent or Airbnb.
Additional glamping-type accommodation could also be in the pipeline as Stokell looks to spend more time in his home state.
"I've chased cars around most of my life, but I've always hankered to one day have a house back in Tassie," he said.
"This property leads into where I'm potentially looking to go in the future.
"I'd love to have at least some of the months [of the year] spent down in Tassie."
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as an ACM journalist for seven years. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
