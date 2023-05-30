Examiner photographer Paul Scambler went to the MS walk, run and roll event around the Inveresk Precinct in Invermay Launceston on Sunday, May 28.
The event, hosted by MS Plus, drew a crowd numbering in the hundreds and raised about $40,000 to fund vital research and support services for those living with multiple sclerosis.
Runner Damian French told The Examiner on the day that he and others had rallied 29 people to support a friend who had been diagnosed with the condition.
"We're just trying to get donations and make a difference for him, we've raised about $5000," Mr French said.
MS Australia estimates more than 33,000 Australians have been diagnosed with MS, and the number is rising at an accelerating rate.
