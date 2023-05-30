The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

World No Tobacco Day demonstrates cost of living pressures

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated May 31 2023 - 8:45am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Quit Tasmania's Sue Hearn, Abby Smith, Wendy Atkinson showing what $253 can get someone at the supermarket for World No Tobacco Day. Picture supplied
Quit Tasmania's Sue Hearn, Abby Smith, Wendy Atkinson showing what $253 can get someone at the supermarket for World No Tobacco Day. Picture supplied

The cost of smoking on your back pocket has been laid bare for World No Tobacco Day on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.