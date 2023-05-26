The Examiner
David Edward Lee approached children at playground

By Nick Clark
Updated May 26 2023 - 1:06pm, first published 12:00pm
Riverbend Park where David Edward Lee approached children
A convicted sex offender loitered near children while camping at Riverbend Park in Launceston, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.

