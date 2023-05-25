The kind of patriotism on display in this year's Uni Revue, Now Scheming, is one that thrives on vicious dissection. If you can't point to what's wrong with something you love, do you really love it at all?
The opening night jitters in the foyer at Princess Theatre on Wednesday turned to titters from the audience then quickly into uproarious laughter as the 76th edition of the ever-evolving, Tasmanian favourite skit production took to the stage.
With the "binge culture" of streaming networks - Disney, Netflix, Amazon Prime and more - in their acerbic sights, director and writer pair Ben Stoneman and Rhys Prestedge meticulously satirise the politics of the Apple Isle and abroad.
Taking the classic, fast-paced comedy formula to both familiar and hyper local places, the co-directors play to the strengths of the Revue's past and meld it with a fresh, internet-age perspective of absurdist humour and interconnectivity.
But they don't do it alone: the writing credits include every member of the 20-strong cast of both fresh and familiar faces from review season's past, each of whom play their parts to perfection, backed by a band headed by musical director Eric Amani.
Actress Melanie Ransley is a clear standout for this year's Revue; her hilarious deadpan delivery contrasts with a singing voice of startling range and potency. And Gus Viney, who takes on a range of roles - most notably as Jeremy Rockliff and Scott Morrison - captures the untethered assuredness of the political class with satirical incision.
And as all Uni Revues have done, Now Scheming ruthlessly lambasts the decisions of elected officials and ridicules the Midland Highway - a joke now 20 years running - and asks the simple question to Tasmania with comedic aplomb: Can we do better for the place we call home?
Uni Review: Now Scheming is showing May 25, 26 and 27, from 7:30pm, at the Princess Theatre and contains nudity. Tickets available at the Theatre North website.
General news reporter at The Examiner, recently moved from Far North Queensland. Send tips to declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
