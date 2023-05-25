Police have charged a motorcyclist following an alleged high speed chase.
A 30-year-old Dromedary man has been charged by Tasmania Police following an alleged dangerous driving and evade incident, which occurred on the Midland Highway on May 20.
A police spokesperson said officers witnessed a yellow Yamaha R6 motorcycle travelling at high speed in a northerly direction near Oatlands at around 11am.
It is alleged the motorcycle was travelling between Brighton and Perth.
"Upon attempting to intercept the motorcycle, police will allege the rider evaded police and continued driving in a dangerous manner," the spokesperson said.
"It is estimated that at times the rider was travelling at speeds in excess of 200 kilometres per hour."
They said the abandoned motorcycle was found at Perth and following investigations police later apprehended the rider.
Police said they then charged the rider with dangerous driving, aggravated evade police and driving whilst disqualified.
The man has been bailed and is due to appear before the Hobart Magistrates court at a later date.
Police said investigations would continue and claimed it was likely the rider would face further charges.
Police thanked members of the public for their contribution to the investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the event or has dash camera footage of the motorcycle to contact police on 131 444 and quote reference number 91-20052023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.