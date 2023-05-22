One of Tasmania's oldest hotels is in line for a modern makeover with its new owner's plan for alterations and additions open to public comment until May 26.
New owner of the heritage listed Ross Hotel, Marten Cullity, is hoping to move ahead this year on works at the National Trust property south of Launceston pending approval from council and after public consultation.
Proposed alterations and additions to the two-story sandstone hotel building at 35 Church Street in Ross will ensure its longevity and that it remains as a prominent landmark, according to Mr Cullity, who bought the property in late 2021 for $1.13 million.
Updates to the property formerly known as the Man O' Ross will require partial demolition and the addition of ground based solar panels, landscaping works, realignment of parking and realignment of an adjacent footpath.
More works will include new buildings offset from the existing hotel to highlight a "clear legibility between old and new".
The development application is being assessed under the Tasmanian Planning Scheme Northern Midlands and was supplied with design from Victorian-based architectural firm Cumulus Architecture Studio.
Existing elements of the 1835-built hotel and public house will be given increased prominence if plans move ahead, which also detail a removal of additions made to the building at the beginning of the 20th century.
Those removals hope to "reinstate the intrinsically austere and stark character" of the site's original Georgian style facade through a reconstruction of the existing hotel building's roof to its earliest state - hipped short-sheet galvanised Georgian roofing.
Documents state that Heritage Tasmania has been consulted throughout the development application and design process.
Mr Cullity said the plans for the Ross were extremely exciting.
The 190 year-old Ross Hotel has been an integral corner of the townships' streetscape since its construction in the early 1900s, and is cited by Tasmanian Heritage Register as "important to the community's sense of place."
The development application for the Ross Hotel and more information can be found here.
General news reporter at The Examiner, recently moved from Far North Queensland. Send tips to declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
