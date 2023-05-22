The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

New Ross Hotel owner Marten Cullity plans for upgrades

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated May 23 2023 - 9:49am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A development application to upgrade the heritage listed Ross Hotel is awaiting public consultation. Photo: Supplied
A development application to upgrade the heritage listed Ross Hotel is awaiting public consultation. Photo: Supplied

One of Tasmania's oldest hotels is in line for a modern makeover with its new owner's plan for alterations and additions open to public comment until May 26.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

General news reporter at The Examiner, recently moved from Far North Queensland. Send tips to declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.