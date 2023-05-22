The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tamar Action Group says Tamar River's rice grass epidemic must be resolved

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated May 23 2023 - 9:59am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamar Action Group chair Andrew Lovitt says there is another major problem facing kanamaluka / River Tamar - rice grass. Picture by Rod Thompson
Tamar Action Group chair Andrew Lovitt says there is another major problem facing kanamaluka / River Tamar - rice grass. Picture by Rod Thompson

From the water quality to the mud and silt problems, there is no shortage of issues faced by the Tamar River estuary.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.