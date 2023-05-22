The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our Future

IMAS receives vital funding for endangered Red Handfish species

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated May 22 2023 - 12:30pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Red Handfish in the wild. Picture by Jemina Stuart-Smith
Red Handfish in the wild. Picture by Jemina Stuart-Smith

The Red Handfish, a tiny anglerfish found only in southern Tasmanian waters with 100 left remaining in the wild, received a helping hand thanks to funding partnership announced last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.