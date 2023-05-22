The Examiner
New Zealand's claim to trademark term 'Manuka honey' rejected

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
May 22 2023 - 2:00pm
Julian Wolfhagen at his Tasmanaian Honey Company workshop. Picture by Rod Thompson
Australian honey producers are a buzz over the sweet news that the New Zealand Manuka Honey Appellation Society's (MHAS) application to trademark the term "Manuka honey" has been rejected.

