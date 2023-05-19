North Launceston coach Brad Cox-Goodyer believes the club "may have found one" in Jack Aherne.
Moving to the Northern Bombers from Devonport last season, the 18-year-old played 14 senior games in 2022 for one appearance in the team's best players.
Five games into 2023, he's already appeared twice and sits third in the TSL's player of the year with five votes.
Cox-Goodyer admitted Aherne's rapid rise "surprised him a little bit" after a positional shift.
"We were playing him as a defender and he'd be the first to admit that his foot skills aren't quite up to standard at stages, especially under pressure," he said.
"So we thought we'd try him up forward because one thing he does have is competitiveness - he will give you his all and crack in.
"We found a couple of roles for him as a negative forward for a couple of games, which really suited him he did a great job and on the weekend, we didn't really have a match-up for him so we just let him play as traditional centre-half forward."
The Bombers were able to reap the rewards of Aherne's attacking efforts as he kicked 4.3 and had 19 touches in a best-on-ground showing.
Aherne has a strong football pedigree, with his father Adam drafted to Hawthorn in 1990 before being picked up by Brisbane in the 1992 mid-season draft. He also moved from Devonport to North Launceston during his career and was a member of the 1998 Bombers side that went undefeated.
