Premier Jeremy Rockliff has declined to reveal whether money for a new stadium at Macquarie Point will be included in next week's budget.
The Greens earlier this week declared it would move an amendment when the appropriation bill to pass the budget came before parliament to excise any stadium funding from within its papers.
At a media conference on Friday morning, Mr Rockliff would not say if the stadium would be a line item within the 2023-24 budget.
"You'll just to wait for the budget," he said.
"It's delivered on Thursday, approximately 3pm."
Mr Rockliff said he was confident he would survive a no-confidence motion if Labor was to test the numbers when parliament returned next week.
Government defectors Lara Alexander and John Tucker have guaranteed to provide confidence and supply to the government if transparency demands over the stadium and Marinus Link projects are met.
A no-confidence motion could succeed if Labor, Greens, Labor crossbencher David O'Byrne, independent Kristie Johnston and either Ms Alexander or Mr Tucker voted in favour of it.
Labor's Josh Willie on Friday said any opposition party in parliament would test that.
Greens leader Cassy O'Connor said the Liberals in the past had made it a habit to not allow no-confidence of censure debates to proceed past the first procedural step.
"So Tuesday needs to be an opportunity for a proper debate on want of confidence in the Premier so we can hear from all members," she said.
Ms O'Connor said moving to amend a budget to excise funding out of the budget was, in effect, a no-confidence vote or motion in the government.
"And it's something that we've thought very carefully about, but what is being put forward here by the Liberals is a billion-dollar plus blank check stadium," she said.
Mr Willie said moving to amend the budget could be considered a move to block the budget.
"Any attempt to try and amend the budget suggests that the government can't get its agenda through the parliament and it may be a trigger for an election, he said.
"It may provide a crisis in terms of the public service if that bill isn't passed."
Ms Alexander has said she could not support a budget which contained funding for the $715 million stadium.
