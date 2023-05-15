The Examiner
Major transporter 7R Logistics/Blu Logistics signs on for emission free fleet

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated May 16 2023 - 7:50am, first published 4:30am
Countrywide managing director Geoffrey Drucker and 7R managing director Tim Jensen announce a hydrogen truck fleet at Launceston airport. Photo: Declan Durrant
One of the state's large-scale logistics and transport companies has signed on for an "emission-free fleet" in a state-first deal with renewable energy project developer Countrywide Hydrogen.

