Design Tasmania will return to the renown Melbourne Design Fair next week, showcasing works from six Tasmanian designers.
From ceramics formed with earthen materials of the West Coast Range, to necklaces of Maireener shells meticulously gathered in Northeast Sea Country, and furniture crafted in the Far South from torched Fiddleback Eucalypt, the 2023 collection is a wealth of Tasmanian creativity and innovation.
Design Tasmania chief executive Sarah Blacklock said the pieces were a fantastic representation of what's been designed in Tasmania.
"We have fantastic designers, there's something about the island that makes our designs unique," Ms Blacklock said.
"I think the materials sourced on the island the isolation of Tasmania creates this hotbed of fantastic ideas and craftspeople."
The Tasmanian six going over are Lola Greeno, Samantha Dennis, Matthew Prince, Simon Ancher, Belinda Winkler, Kelly Austin and Kevin Perkins.
Ms Blacklock said Melbourne Design Festival was the perfect platform to showcase their creations.
"The response last year was phenomenal, our stall was great and we're hoping to replicate that," she said.
"I don't see any problem with the fantastic caliber of designs and work that's coming out of the island."
She said Design Tasmania's goal and purpose was to support Tasmanian design and craft.
"This is a key yearly platform where we take the work to them," Ms Blacklock said.
"It provides great exposure, not only in terms of sales but their practice within the design community, it's seen as a really good showcase.
"We're very excited about taking them across, it's a really big week in Melbourne with fantastic audience and buyer participation."
