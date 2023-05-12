The Examiner
Launceston Airport promises smoother landings after lighting upgrade

By Joe Colbrook
Updated May 13 2023 - 9:42am, first published 7:00am
Flight tests of the new HIAL system, visible as the poles at the bottom of the image. Picture supplied

New runway lights at Launceston Airport are set to come online in the coming weeks, with airport management saying passengers can expect smoother, safer landings.

