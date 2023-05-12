New runway lights at Launceston Airport are set to come online in the coming weeks, with airport management saying passengers can expect smoother, safer landings.
The LED-based high-intensity approach lighting (HIAL) system works in conjunction with instruments on board aircraft to guide pilots down to the runway in low-visibility conditions.
Testing of the new system took place on Friday, May 12, with aircraft flying in varying light conditions and along approach profiles.
Head of airport operations and assets Marcus Lancaster said the $70,000 upgrade to replace the older, incandescent lighting system would deliver significant benefits - a 60 per cent decrease in energy consumption and greater reliability.
Mr Lancaster said the reduction equated to two tonnes of CO2 per year, and the timing of the upgrade was perfect as passenger numbers continued to climb.
"As we see more and more people choosing to visit our beautiful part of the world it's vital that our focus remains on delivering the safest and most reliable services we can," he said.
"Safety is always our top priority, and the upgraded HIAL system also provides the added benefit of reducing our carbon footprint."
