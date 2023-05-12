The Examiner
Tasmania plunged into minority government, Premier vows to fight on

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
May 13 2023 - 5:00am
Outgoing Liberal Party members Lara Alexander and John Tucker arrive at Launceston's Civis Square on Friday. Picture by Phil Biggs.
The state government will be forced to negotiate over every piece of legislation and fend off no-confidence motions after Liberal backbenchers Lara Alexander and John Tucker announced their resignations to the parliamentary Liberal Party on Friday.

